British justice rejected, Monday, January 4, the extradition request of the founder of WikiLeaks, Julian Assange, to the United States, which wants to try him for espionage after the publication of hundreds of thousands of confidential documents. The 49-year-old Australian, arrested in April 2019 after seven years behind the walls of the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, and devenu for his support a symbol of the fight for the freedom to inform, risks in the United States 175 years of prison for having disseminated, from 2010, more than 700,000 classified documents on American military and diplomatic activities, in particular in Iraq and in Afghanistan.

The decision was handed down by Judge Vanessa Baraitser at the Old Bailey Criminal Court in London. The latter estimated that “the procedures described by the United States will not prevent him from committing suicide (..) for reasons of mental health”, in accordance with the conclusions of a psychiatrist who examined him recently. Lhe legal battle will probably not end there in the United Kingdom: this decision is subject to appeal.

A hearing is to be held in the afternoon to find out whether he should be released. This judgment was greeted with an explosion of joy as the thirty or so protesters gathered outside the Old Bailey, who began to scream and hug each other. Point raised, they screamed “Free Julian Assange” and “We won !”. In the courtroom, lawyer Stella Moris, with whom Julian Assange had two children during his imprisonment at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, broke down in tears.

The United States accuses the founder of WikiLeaks of having endangered sources of American services, an accusation that he disputes. Among the published documents was a video showing civilians killed by US gunship fire in Iraq in July 2007, including two journalists from Reuters.