The British courts have once again made it clear to Spain that, in commercial matters at least, they operate with their own rules. Judge Christopher Butcher, head of one of the Commercial and Property Law chambers of the High Court of England and Wales, has rejected the Spanish Government’s claim to be able to collect from the insurer of the Prestige, the oil tanker that sank in 2002 off Galicia and covered thousands of kilometers with fuel, the more than 850 million euros that the Supreme Court sentenced him to pay, as directly civilly responsible for the damage caused on the Spanish coasts by the tragic oil spill. chapapote

The magistrate has supported the insurer London Steam-Ship Owners Mutual Insurance Association Limited, known in the commercial world as UK P&I Club, in his dispute with the Spanish State, in a sentence advanced by The confidential. The State Attorney’s Office used article 117 of the Penal Code to claim pecuniary liability from the insurer, after filing the respective complaints against the shipping company and the captain of the Prestige, which sailed under the Bahamas flag. UK P&I Club From the beginning of the procedure, it adhered to what was established in its own regulations, which functioned as a valid contractual clause. Rule 40C states that any claim must always be submitted to the London Arbitration Courts, and any proceedings in this regard will be carried out under the English Arbitration Act 1996. The insurer’s rules also prevent any claim against it while the owner of the Prestige would not have fulfilled its pecuniary responsibilities sooner. Finally, the amount to be paid for UK P&I Club It would never exceed a billion dollars.

That is, the more than 850 million euros that, firstly, the Provincial Court of A Coruña, and later the Supreme Court, when ratifying the sentences, imposed on the insurer. The Spanish State initially decided not to participate in the arbitration that the insurer initiated on London soil, and preferred to seek protection in the Court of Justice of the EU, at a time when the United Kingdom had not yet fully implemented the consequences of Brexit. and, in theory, it remained linked to the decisions of the Court of Justice of the EU.

A British commercial court then appointed lawyer Alistair Schaff as arbitrator, and his resolution, known as Schaff arbitration He agreed with the insurer in most of the arguments. “The Spanish judgment (of the Supreme Court) is incompatible with section 66 of the English Arbitration Act, and its recognition would be contrary to the principles of English public law regarding ‘res judicata’ (res judicata), in relation to the ‘Schaaf arbitration’, which was endorsed by the British courts. That is to say, what has already been judged cannot be retried, says Judge Butcher to deny Spain’s claims. The ruling grants in advance the possibility of appealing part of his arguments, but makes things difficult for the Spanish State. It also adds to previous rulings in which British courts have made arbitration awards prevail over Spain’s legal claims, as has happened when ruling in favor of some funds in their dispute regarding renewable energy premiums. As a result of that setback, the accounts of the Cervantes Institute in London ended up seized.

What affects the most is what happens closest. So you don’t miss anything, subscribe. Subscribe