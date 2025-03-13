03/13/2025



Updated at 7:59 p.m.





A British court has confirmed the sentence to life imprisonment on Thursday for the father and stepmother of Sara Sharif, a 10 -year -old Paquistani girl tortured and killed in the United Kingdom.

His body was found in August 2023 and showed more than 70 external injuries and had 25 fracturesabout twenty broken bones and signs of brain damage caused by blows. The investigations also revealed brands of human bites and burns made with hot water and an iron.

The couple had filed an appeal to reduce the mandatory prison period, but the three judges of the Court of Appeal confirmed the sentences pronounced in December.

The father, Urfan Sharif, 43, will not be able to leave prison until 40 years have passed, while the stepmother, Beinash Batool, 30, will have to remain detained for at least 33.









When issued a sentence in December, the judge of the Central Criminal Court of England and Wales, in London, did not hesitate to qualify as «torture»What Sara Sharif suffered, who died in August 2023 in Woking, about 45 kilometers southwest London.

This Thursday, the main judge of the Court of Appeal, Sue Carr, has recognized that “repeatedly inflicting a child” requires “a A certain level of premeditation».

In this way, the judges have rejected the appeals Of the three convicted, since, in addition to the father and stepmother of Sara Sharif, her uncle, Faisal Malik, 29, who lived with the family, was sentenced to 16 years in prison for “causing or making his death possible.”

Sara Sharif’s body was found on August 10, 2023 at the family home, after a call from her father from Pakistan, After fleeing with his partner and his other five children.

Upon arriving in Islamabad, Sharif called the British police and told them that he had hit his daughter “too much”. The three suspects escaped to Pakistan and, after a month of reflection, decided to return to the United Kingdom in September 2023, where they were arrested and accused.

Sara Sharif’s biological parents had separated in 2015, and the little girl lived at the beginning with her mother, Olga, of Polish origin, until Justice decided in 2019 They should be with their parent.