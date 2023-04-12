British journalists accused Biden of diplomatic insult to Sunak

Daily Mail journalists accused US President Joe Biden of diplomatically insulting British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and disrespecting him. How clarifies publication, the incident occurred in Northern Ireland, where Biden arrived on an official visit, during a meeting of the American leader at Belfast airport.

“Some might call it a diplomatic slur: The President of the United States quickly got rid of the attention of the Prime Minister after landing in Belfast. After a quick welcome from the British Prime Minister, Biden moved away to greet the King’s personal representative in County Antrim and then found himself in a longer and much friendlier embrace with Jane Hartley, the glamorous US ambassador to the UK.

The publication emphasizes that the moment of meeting with Biden was supposed to be special for Sunak, who wants to restore the former level of trust in “the strained relations between the US and the UK.” But instead, the prime minister found himself “in an awkward situation for himself,” the journalists concluded.

