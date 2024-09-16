The Guardian: Allowing Britain to strike Russia would be a mistake of nuclear proportions

Britain would be making a huge mistake if it allowed Ukraine to strike deep into Russian territory, journalist Simon Jenkins wrote in an article for The Guardian.

“Allowing the use of British long-range missiles against Russia could be a mistake of nuclear proportions. The armed posturing of British military leaders was pointless,” the author of the article lamented.

Jenkins stressed that the West’s support for Volodymyr Zelensky only worsens the political situation in the world. According to the journalist, “Western politicians posing as tough guys are doing the world no favors by constantly promising Zelensky a complete victory.”

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg made a statement that Ukraine has a legal right to attack targets on Russian territory. The alliance also does not see any risks of the Ukrainian conflict escalating into a global nuclear war.

In turn, State Duma deputy Alexei Chepa said that Vladimir Zelensky’s plan for settling the conflict, which involves long-range weapons strikes on Russian territory, could be adopted by the United States. The politician also added that it is difficult to predict the decision that the US leadership might make based on the new plan presented.