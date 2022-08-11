British IS supporter Aine Davis was arrested on Wednesday in London on suspicion of terrorism. The British public prosecutor approves the terrorism charges against the man, international news agencies report. The 38-year-old Briton flew to London’s Luton Airport after his release from Turkey’s prison. There he was serving a 7.5-year prison sentence for terrorism. That reports the BBC.

Davis is known as one of the “IS Beatles,” a group of four members who grew up in West London who volunteered to fight for the Islamic State (IS) in Syria. They got this nickname because of their English accent. The group has beheaded 27 hostages, according to the United States authorities. The videos of the murders were shared on social media worldwide. The group is said to be responsible for the deaths of four American hostages, including two journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff.

Aine Davis was detained in Turkey in 2015 for his membership of the terrorist organization in Syria. After his release, he was extradited to the United Kingdom by Turkish authorities. After arriving in London, he was arrested in connection with offenses under the UK Terrorism Laws. Including raising money for terrorism and possessing terrorist documents.

Before becoming radicalized, Davis was convicted several times in the United Kingdom for drug offences. In 2006 he was jailed for possession of weapons. He then converted to Islam and joined the IS in 2013. Two other members of the IS-Beatles are in custody in the United States after being captured by Kurdish forces in 2018. The fourth member, Mohammed Emwazi, was murdered in Syria in 2015.