Home page politics

split

Russian soldiers at the end of February 2022. © Anton Vergun / Sputnik / dpa

Ukrainian President Zelenskyj once again calls for heavy weapons. The mayor of Mariupol reports on the “heroic struggle”. The events of the night.

Kyiv – “Ukraine cannot shoot down Russian missiles with shotguns and machine guns”: With these words, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj* once again called on the international community in the Ukraine conflict* to supply heavy weapons.

Both in a video conference with the Polish head of state Andrzej Duda on Saturday and in a video message broadcast on Sunday night, he called for fighter planes and tanks for the Ukrainian armed forces. Selenskyj warned that otherwise the Russian military could pose a later threat to NATO neighboring countries.

Ukraine War News: Selenskyj demands weapons from Poland again

Some time ago, Poland hinted at a possible indirect transfer of its Soviet MiG-29 fighter jets to the Ukrainian armed forces. In order not to hand over the jets directly to Ukraine, the aircraft should first be handed over to the US armed forces. This move was rejected by the United States. Such a measure could lead to a direct confrontation between NATO forces and the Russian military, which could lead to an escalation of the war, the reasoning said.

“In order to fight on an equal footing with the enemy’s forces in the air, you need both quantitative and technological upgrades,” said the Ukrainian Air Force leadership, underlining the demand for fighter jets. “We’re closing the airspace ourselves, just give us some guns.”

Ukraine war: Russia continues to rely on standoff ammunition, London says

Russian air and missile forces continue to shell targets across Ukraine, including in densely populated areas, British sources said. Russia continues to rely on so-called standoff ammunition, which is fired from Russian airspace so that its own aircraft are not exposed to Ukrainian air defenses, according to an update from the British Ministry of Defense, citing intelligence information that was published on Sunday night.

However, according to US reports, these Russian weapons failed in up to 60 percent of the cases, which would further increase the supply problems with weapons on the Russian side, it said. This will result in the Russians either having to resort to less sophisticated missiles or exposing their planes to higher risks.

Even before the war began, London began sharing intelligence information with the public in an unusually open manner. For weeks now, the government has been publishing daily assessments of the course of the war of aggression.

Ukraine war: According to Mariupol’s mayor, Putin’s troops want to wipe out the city

The defenders of the Ukrainian port of Mariupol are putting up “heroic resistance” to the Russian attackers, in the words of Mayor Boychenko. In a conversation with the Unian agency, he reported on Sunday night of extremely heavy fighting. He accused the Russian military of taking ruthless action against all residents of the now heavily damaged city, including ethnic Russians.

“They weren’t commissioned to protect anyone,” Boychenko said. “Your task is simply to erase the city from the surface of the earth, including its inhabitants.” This is simply genocide, “there can’t be any other name for it”. However, the Ukrainian flag continues to fly over Mariupol, it remains a Ukrainian city.

Boychenko did not want to comment on the future of the city or even its liberation by Ukrainian troops from outside. “Even the general staff of the Ukrainian army certainly has no answer,” Boychenko said. “I think we must have patience and strength, time will tell.”

Zelenskyy: Moscow is doing everything to “de-Russify” Ukraine

With its warfare directed against the civilian population, Zelenskyj believes that Russia is doing everything to “de-Russify” Ukraine for this and all following generations. “Where Russian has always been a part of everyday life alongside Ukrainian, in the east of our country, where they (the Russians) are currently turning peaceful cities into ruins, Russia is doing everything possible to de-Russify our territory,” he said information of Ukrainska Pravda.

In Soviet times, Russian was the dominant language in Ukraine. With the so-called Orange Revolution in 2004, the Ukrainians remembered their own language, which differs significantly from Russian.

Ukraine War News: UK wants to pressure Putin to negotiate

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss wants to put more pressure on Russia and President Vladimir Putin* to bring the country to the negotiating table in its war of aggression against Ukraine. “We need to step up our sanctions. We need to send more arms to Ukraine,” Truss said in an interview with the British Sunday newspaper Sunday Telegraph.

Then, when the time came for negotiations, the UK should play a crucial role in supporting Ukraine. “Putin needs to be put under even more pressure,” she said.

Ukraine War News: Research reactor in Kharkiv under attack again

According to local media reports, the “Neutron Source” nuclear research reactor in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv has again come under artillery fire. “Assessing the extent of the damage is impossible because of the continuous hostilities in the vicinity of the nuclear facility,” the State Nuclear Inspectorate said. The plant was damaged in a bomb attack almost two weeks ago and the power supply was cut off. However, the reactor had already been shut down to a so-called subcritical state at the beginning of the war.

Twelve journalists have already been killed in the Ukraine war: “Reporting the truth is deadly”

Twelve journalists have died in Ukraine since the war broke out a month ago. Another ten reporters were injured in the course of the fighting, some seriously, said Attorney General Iryna Venediktova on her Facebook page.

“Telling the world the truth about Putin’s aggression is deadly – 12 journalists have already died in the war,” she wrote. According to their reading, the reporters were killed by the Russian military. This information could not be independently verified. According to the investigations so far, at least 56 media representatives have been attacked, including 15 foreigners.

Ukraine War News: This will be important on March 27th

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre travels to the north of his country to meet Norwegian and foreign soldiers who are holding a major manoeuvre. In the evening, Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected on the ARD program “Anne Will”. (dpa/frs) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA