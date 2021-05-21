The head of British intelligence MI5, Ken McCallum, reproached the social network for its decision to introduce end-to-end encryption to help terrorists. He shared this opinion in an interview with The Times.

McCallum recalled the words of the head of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, that the authorities’ access to correspondence on the social network is akin to “the installation of CCTV cameras by the state in the living rooms of its citizens.” “But we are working with that one in a million cases when it’s not just a living room, but a terrorist’s living room and a bomb can be collected in it,” the head of MI5 said.

According to him, end-to-end encryption, in fact, completely deprives intelligence of the opportunity to check their guesses and only helps terrorists in their evil designs. “You are effectively giving terrorists, or people who sexually abuse children on the Internet, one of the worst people in our society, a free space where no one knows what they are doing,” McCallum said.

For the first time, Facebook announced its plans to introduce end-to-end encryption of messages several years ago. In early May, the company announced that a similar feature will appear on Messenger and Instagram Direct no earlier than 2022.