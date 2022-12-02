The Defense Intelligence of the United Kingdom published this Thursday (1st) a bulletin in which it questions the effectiveness of the strategy that Russia has been adopting since October in the war in Ukraine, by bombing the infrastructure of the invaded country, in particular the electrical grid.

The bulletin noted that the tactic consists of using long-range missiles “to target critical national infrastructure of an enemy state, rather than its military forces, to undermine the morale of the population and ultimately force state leaders to capitulate.” ”.

However, although Russian attacks are causing energy shortages and consequently “widespread and indiscriminate humanitarian suffering across Ukraine”, British Defense Intelligence highlighted that this strategy has not had the effect expected by the Kremlin.

🇧🇷[…] its effectiveness as a strategy has likely been undermined because Russia has already spent a large proportion of its missiles suitable against tactical targets,” the document noted.

“Furthermore, with Ukraine having successfully mobilized for nine months, the material and psychological effect of this operation is probably less than if it had been adopted in the early period of a war,” he added.

Last week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia committed crimes against humanity by bombing the country’s energy infrastructure, as it jeopardized the operation of health facilities, water supply and heating systems within a few minutes. weeks of early winter.

He proposed that the United Nations Security Council vote on a resolution to condemn “all forms of energy terrorism”.

“A proper assessment of damage and destruction needs to be done. It must be clearly said that these are blows against the infrastructure that guarantees the lives of tens of millions of people, ”he argued.

Private operator DTEK reported that Russia destroyed 40% of the Ukrainian power system with its attacks.