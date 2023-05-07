Home page politics

From: Andrew Apetz

The Russian economy and the labor market have been suffering from the shortage of skilled workers since the start of the Ukraine war. (Archive Photo) © ZUMA Wire/Imago Images

A year after the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian economy has not collapsed. The skilled labor market is still going downhill.

Moscow – In the Ukraine war, the Russian economy is not only struggling with European sanctions. Since the military mobilization, there has been a shortage of skilled workers on the Russian labor market – a shortage of personnel that can hardly be compensated for. The British intelligence writes in its daily situation report from a new record low: A survey of 14,000 employees of the Russian central bank showed that the number of available workers had fallen to its lowest level since 1998.

Partial mobilization in the Ukraine war creates a shortage of skilled workers

According to the secret service, the population of Russia has increased in the last three years due to the CoronaPandemic declined much more sharply than expected anyway. With the start of the Ukraine war, another 1.3 million people left the country last year. The refugees also include a large number of young and well-educated workers. The Russian Ministry of Communications reported a drop of 100,000 employees in the IT sector. This would correspond to about ten percent of the entire industry.

Russia’s government has worn down its own economy. With the partial mobilization ordered by President Vladimir Putin, around 300,000 reservists were drafted – mainly men of working age were affected. Fear of an even more radical mobilization fueled the exodus of the population. Even then, experts predicted serious consequences for the Russian economic system.

Since then, companies in Russia have been complaining about dwindling workers. A study by the Moscow Gaidar Institute, published on bloomberg.com, already revealed the fatal economic consequences of the Russian partial mobilization in November 2022. The studies predicted even then that a third of Russian industry would have to adjust to a significant shortage of workers. A prophecy that seems to be coming true.

“Brain drain” in Russia plunges country into economic crisis

Experts call the emigration of skilled workers in Russia a “brain drain”, i.e. the loss of highly qualified workers abroad, which means that the country of emigration loses economic power. “Among those attempting to leave Russia, the better off and well-educated are over-represented,” British intelligence wrote in a September 2022 situation report.

The currently shrinking and aging population represents an economic problem for Russia: “This will probably lead to a reduction in the potential growth of the Russian economy and carries the risk of heating up inflation,” says the current management report from London.

Even if Moscow itself is forecasting economic growth, experts do not see an economic upswing for Russia in the long term. There is also economic dismantling in the energy sector: “There is no evidence for 2023 that Russia will record additional income from its oil like last year,” says Alexandra Prokopenko, a former employee of the Russian central bank. Nevertheless, the expert believes that the Ukraine war can be financed for the time being. According to Prokpenko, the Kremlin’s “war effort” can be sustained for an estimated three to four years. (aa/afp)