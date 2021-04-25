The head of British foreign intelligence, Richard Moore, called Russia an “objectively weakening” power, but one of the most pressing problems. He stated this in an interview with The Sunday Times.

“Russia is an objectively weakening power in economic and demographic terms. She is going through an extremely difficult period, ”he said.

Moore added that Russia is one of the most pressing problems for him. Britain, he said, is worried about the large number of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine and the likelihood of an “invasion.”

According to Moore, Russia’s behavior in the Czech Republic compels one to draw parallels with the situation in relations between Russia and Ukraine. “When you get such a model of reckless behavior, and then you look at what is happening around Ukraine – of course, it worries us,” he said. The intelligence chief concluded that Britain is coordinating with its allies to make sure it is sending “clear signals” to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, Jeremy Fleming, the head of the British intelligence service for electronic intelligence, the Government Communications Center (GCHQ), called Russia the most acute security threat.

On March 22, Britain officially declared Russia the “greatest” nuclear and military threat to European security. The corresponding document was published by the Ministry of Defense of the country. The document notes that Moscow has the ability to deprive London and its allies of freedom of action “with the help of a highly effective interned air defense system.”