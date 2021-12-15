By David Milliken and Andy Bruce

LONDON (Reuters) – British inflation hit its highest point in more than ten years in November, jumping to 5.1% and potentially unsettling the Bank of England (BoE) the day before the country’s central bank announces it will raise prices interest rates for the first time since the collapse caused by Covid-19.

Pressure on prices for a wide range of consumer goods and services – but especially gasoline, clothing and footwear – is behind the rise in inflation at its highest level since September 2011, said the Office of National Statistics (ONS) .

The reading surpassed all projections of a survey by Reuters with economists, which pointed to an increase of 4.7%, compared to 4.2% in October.

Inflation has soared globally this year due to higher energy prices and Covid-related supply chain bottlenecks. In the UK, post-Brexit trade and migration barriers also caused problems.

