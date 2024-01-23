Home page politics

From: Bettina Menzel

Press Split

The Parliament building in London: On Monday evening, the British House of Lords initially rejected the ratification of an agreement with Rwanda on the deportation of migrants (symbolic image). © IMAGO/Vuk Valcic/ZUMA Wire

British Prime Minister Sunak wants to deport irregular migrants to Rwanda regardless of their origin. The upper house now voted against the law. The last word has not yet been spoken.

London – A setback for the conservative British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak: The British House of Lords has initially rejected the ratification of a controversial agreement with Rwanda to deport migrants to the East African country. A majority of 214 members to 171 voted on Monday evening to postpone ratification until the British government had proven that Rwanda was a safe receiving country for migrants to be deported there.

British House of Lords follows recommendation of cross-party committee in Rwanda vote

The majority of the upper house followed a recommendation from a cross-party committee. In a report, he described the guarantees provided for in the agreement as “incomplete”. However, unlike the elected lower house, the upper house cannot block ratification of the agreement.

The agreement is a central part of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative government's plans to combat illegal migration by deporting asylum seekers to the East African country. The opposition, as well as human rights activists, have massively criticized the plan, but it is also very controversial among Sunak's Conservatives.

Last word not yet spoken: Lower House approved law, further discussion planned in Upper House

Last Wednesday, the British House of Commons approved the law on the plans. It stipulates that migrants who entered the country irregularly will in future can be sent from Great Britain to Rwanda without their asylum application being examined, which is classified as a safe third country. The government is hoping for this of Great Britain a deterrent effect on migrants. The law is scheduled to be discussed in the upper house next week. With this week's vote, the law is not yet off the table, but the vote is likely to be delayed (AFP/bme).