The British House of Commons has voted in favor of the British government's controversial plans to deport migrants to Rwanda. The British Supreme Court prevented these measures, but the government of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak still wants to continue the policy with a new law. 313 parliamentarians voted in favor of that law in the important first round of voting, while 269 were against.

