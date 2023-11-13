Home page politics

Suella Braverman is said to have been sacked as British Home Secretary. © Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Suella Braverman has repeatedly caused controversy recently. Now, according to media reports, she has been fired as British Home Secretary.

London – The controversial British Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been fired, according to British media. This was reported by the BBC and Sky News, among others, citing government sources.

The right-wing politician in the cabinet of conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has recently repeatedly caused controversy. Among other things, she accused the police of being blind in the left eye and of tolerating violations of the law by pro-Palestinian demonstrators. dpa