“It is appalling to see political violence. Violence should have no place in any political campaign,” Cooper told Sky News.
She continued: “We are all happy that the former president is well, and that this attempt, whatever it was, was not successful.”
What happened?
- Trump golf course shooting in Florida.
- Secret Service agents spotted a gunman in the woods near the stadium and opened fire on him.
- The gunman dropped an AK-47 assault rifle and fled in a car, but was arrested.
- The suspect is named as Ryan Wesley Roth, 58, of Hawaii.
