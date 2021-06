British Health Secretary resigns after breaking isolation rules

Former UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock.| Photo: EFE/EPA/VICKIE FLORES

The Secretary of State for Health of the United Kingdom, Matt Hancock, announced this Saturday (26) his resignation from the position, after the release of photos in which he appears hugging and kissing one of his advisors and violating the rules of social distancing during the pandemic.

“Those of us who make the rules must abide by them, and that’s why I must resign,” said Hancock, one of the main people responsible so far for the British government’s anti-pandemic strategy, in a video posted on Twitter.

The image in which the minister hugs and kisses one of his assistants was published on Friday (25) by the tabloid the sun. The photo was taken on May 6, when the government had asked the population not to maintain physical contact with non-cohabitants and not to approach within 1 meter of other people in work environments without wearing a mask. “The last thing I would like is for my private life to distract attention from efforts to end the coronavirus,” said Hancock, a married father of three, in the letter in which he announced his resignation to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.