British Health Secretary Matt Hancock resigned on Saturday for violating corona rules. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced. A video recently leaked showing Hancock hugging and kissing his adviser last May – against the then-current rules of his own ministry.

Pressure on Hancock to leave has been mounting since the video leaked. Not only is it clear from the images that the minister did not follow the corona measures, he is also married and it seems that he is cheating on his husband with the kiss. Hancock now says he does not want his “private affairs to distract attention” from the fight against the corona pandemic. He also apologizes to the public and his family.

