British Health Minister Matt Hancock resigned on Saturday (June 26, 2021) after images showed he violated his own rules of social distancing. Images obtained by the newspaper the sun they showed Hancock and one of the ministry aides kissing.

According to the the sun, the images, released on Friday (June 25), were from May 6th. At the time, the government had established that no intimate contact was allowed between people living in different homes as a way of combating covid-19 contagion.

Hancock is married for 15 years to Martha Hoyer Williams. The woman he kisses in the images is Gina Coladangelo, a former college classmate of the former minister who was hired by the ministry last year.

“I want to reiterate my apologies for breaking guidance and apologize to my family and loved ones for putting them through this”, he said in his resignation letter, according to the The Guardian.

The case generated outrage among the public and among British politicians. Criticism was made for the failure of the then minister to violate the rules he had imposed on the country. In addition, the reasons for Coladangelo’s presence in the ministry were also questioned. Her hiring was criticized from the start for their friendship.

Hancock officially apologized to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday (June 25). Johnson accepted the apology and declared the case closed, but deputies and ministers from his own party called for him to be fired.

Advised by colleagues, Hancock resigned. The British Ministry of Health is now headed by former Finance Minister Sajid Javid. He had resigned from the ministry last year for not agreeing to fire his political advisers. The layoffs were Johnson’s demand.

