Matt hancock, who has served as

Minister of Health and Welfare since Boris Johnson was appointed Prime Minister in the summer of 2019, this Saturday presented its

resignation as a result of the publication of images in which he kisses and magrea with an assistant. In this way, he would have broken the rules of physical distancing that he himself had introduced in the British Parliament.

Since the newspaper ‘The Sun’ published the images on Friday, the minister apologized and Johnson’s spokesmen considered that the case was closed

Hancock’s categorical convictions have been recovered from an epidemiologist on the government advisory team who was portrayed in the press visiting a mistress. The scientist had to resign as a member of the advisory committee.

The aggravating circumstance is that

the woman with whom he had the affair is a friend since they were both students at Oxford University and had hired her as a non-executive adviser to the Ministry of Health when his profession is that of ‘lobbyist’. They are public relations specialized in establishing profitable contacts for their clients with the Government.

It is a common practice for government advisers, ministers or officials, also journalists, to associate with these

‘lobbies’. There are regulations on their activities, because they can create incompatible private and public interests. Minister Hancock has not clarified why and how he hired his friend, Gina Coladangelo, to embed her in the government.

Filtration



The resignation marks the

temporary end of the political career of Hancock, who aspired to the leadership of the Conservatives in the internal elections of 2019. He favored permanence in the European Union, but after being eliminated by the few votes obtained in the parliamentary group, he supported Johnson, fell on ‘Brexit’ and was even rewarded with a ministerial portfolio.

He did not know then that he was going to have such a leading role in the life of the country.

There are those who appreciate his positive, enthusiastic style, and those who have criticized him for his triumphalism.. His continuation in office seemed impossible from noon on Friday, but Hancock’s wear was so deep that it has been speculated for months that Johnson was keeping him to provide the public with a useful scapegoat.

But the closing of this chapter entails the opening of another. How is it possible that what is filmed by a camera installed in a corner of the ceiling, in the office of a government minister – supposedly for your safety – reaches the pages of a newspaper?

It is a matter of public interest for a minister to flout the rules he dictates, but the authorship and motivation of the leak to the press is also interesting.