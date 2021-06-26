More information

The British Health Minister, a clever and elusive politician who has managed to survive in different waters, has been unable to resist the pressure this time. Matt Hancock, 42, submitted his resignation to Boris Johnson late Friday night, Downing Street has reported. Hours before, the tabloid tabloid The Sun there was published exclusively images recorded by the security cameras of the ministry, on May 6, in which the politician was seen hugging and kissing with his adviser and friend, Gina Coladangelo, of the same age.

To the embarrassment of a sequence in which the minister clutched the buttocks of his old friend from Oxford University were added derivatives much more committed for Hancock. At the time, indoor gatherings of two or more people from different addresses were still prohibited throughout the UK. And, for months, senior ministry officials had questioned Coladangelo’s contract. Although he initially collaborated with Hancock for free, since March 2020 he was assigned a budget from the public coffers of about 20,000 euros. “We must be honest with all those who have sacrificed so much during this pandemic, and admit it if we have let them down. I have done it, by breaking the rules of social distancing, “Hancock wrote to the prime minister in his resignation letter.

Johnson, who initially announced through his spokesmen that he was closing the matter after hearing the public apologies of his minister, has also not been able on this occasion to resist the pressure coming, not only from the ranks of the opposition, but from a growing number of Conservative MPs, who found Hancock’s tenure in government intolerable. “You must leave your post very proud of all that you have achieved, not only during the fight against the pandemic, but even before the COVID-19 attacked us,” Johnson answered Hancock. The prime minister has chosen as his replacement Sajid Javid, who was previously Minister of the Interior with Theresa May and Minister of the Economy during Johnson’s first months, until he was replaced by Rishi Sunak. Javid, a Muslim of Pakistani origin, assumes a ministry that remains of extreme importance. The Delta variant of the virus has once again accelerated the rate of infections in the country, the vaccination campaign has not yet reached its goal of immunizing 70% of the adult population, and experts demand that the Government prepare thoroughly to a winter that will be complicated again.

The whole country was able to know Johnson’s personal opinion on the management of his Minister of Health during the first months of the pandemic: “a total fucking useless”, to totally fucking hopelesssaid the WhatsApp message that the prime minister sent to his then star adviser, Dominic Cummings. The former Brexit ideologist and Downing Street strongman for the first few months after Johnson’s arrival, he ended up clashing with much of the prime minister’s environment and left through the back door. Now he takes his revenge with a series of leaks of compromising documents for the Government. And his main objective, from the first minute, has been Hancock, whom he considers a political disaster and who asked Johnson himself for his dismissal on several occasions.

The hitherto Minister of Health was confident, thanks to the success of the vaccination campaign, that Cummings’ own character would end up self-destructing and he could survive. Although nothing shows that the ex-adviser is behind the filtering of the images of adultery, the moment could not have been better for many to have tied the knots.

“Abuse of power”

The Labor Party had denounced, even before the love affair between Hancock and Coladangelo became known, the “abuse of power and conflict of interest” that involved hiring a personal friend as a consultant, without clearly justifying what her role should be, and also pay it back with taxpayer money. But that was not precisely what led Hancock to throw in the towel, but rather the knowledge that the police were preparing to open an official investigation into his behavior, to see if he had actually broken the social distancing rule that the The rest of the citizens were obliged to comply under threat of a fine.

As Friday and Saturday progressed, fewer voices came out in defense of Hancock’s good repute, and more those suggested to Johnson, from the conservative ranks, that he shed the minister’s ballast now. One of the groups representing the families of victims of COVID-19 had even written an urgent letter to Johnson demanding that he fire the minister if he did not resign earlier. “Across the country, the families of the victims have followed the rules at all costs to prevent further deaths. It is clear that for Hancock the rules were only for the rest of the people, not for him ”, said the text.