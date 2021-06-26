In the midst of the rise in infections due to the expansion of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, the United Kingdom this Saturday encountered the resignation of the Minister of Health, Matt Hancock, after it came to light that violated sanitary regulations imposed to combat the spread of the disease in this territory.

The publication of a Photographs that reveal that he maintained a adventure with one of his assistants So what you broke the rules of social distance have caused Hancock to decide to step down.

“Those of us who make the rules must abide by them, and that is why I must resign.”, says the former British Health Minister in a video that he has released through his Twitter account in which he assumes responsibility for his actions.

Hancock, one of the main people responsible so far for the strategy against the pandemic in the British Government, also indicated in a letter sent to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, the reasons why he considers that he should leave his post in the Executive. “We must be honest with the people who have sacrificed so much during this pandemic when we failed them, as I have done by violating the recommendations”, explained.

Contagions on the rise

The resignation of the Minister of Health comes at a time when new cases of infections in the United Kingdom maintain a worrying upward trend motivated by the expansion of the Delta variant. Thus, in the last balance they have communicated 18,270 new positives, the highest number since the end of February.

In addition, in the last 24 hours the United Kingdom has added 23 deaths related to COVID-19. These figures put the total numbers at 4.7 million cases and 128,083 deaths since the start of the coronavirus health crisis.