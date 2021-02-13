British Health Minister: Corona could become a treatable disease

British Health Minister Matt Hancock said in an interview with The Telegraph newspaper that better vaccines and treatments could make Covid-19 – a disease that can be “lived with as we do with the flu” by the end of the year.

The newspaper said in its report, which was reported by Bloomberg News, that the government will announce today, Saturday, that new drugs will be quickly passed through the British clinical treatment system.

Neil Ferguson, an epidemiologist at Imperial College, said Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to reopen schools in March, while reports suggest that non-essential stores and outdoor dining venues could follow next April. Gatherings of up to six people could be possible by May.