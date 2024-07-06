Ferrari in trouble

Ferrari’s moment is very critical and delicate and not only the Italian media, obviously particularly focused on the Prancing Horse, but also the international ones are aware of it. So the journalists of Spanish-language TV wanted ‘tease’ on the Carlos Sainz topicseventh at the end of Q3 and the only representative of the reds in the final phase of qualifying after the early and surprising elimination of Charles Leclerc at the end of Q2.

Problems in Q3

The Madrid native let himself go with some more ‘piquant’ considerationhighlighting in particular a Inattention from the Ferrari pit wall in Q3when the team would not have let him take to the track in the ideal traffic conditions to be able to achieve the best time, thus throwing away – according to Sainz-thought – at least a couple of positions. “I believe that We slept a bit in the final part of Q3 – commented on #55 – we went out late and we couldn’t do the lap we wanted. We found ourselves in the outlap with Alonso and Piastri and it was a mess. We didn’t prepare well and this cost us at least a couple of positions“.

“They are running away from us”

The Australian GP winner’s opinion on the SF-24 performance it’s not much more positive: “At the moment we have neither confidence nor pace in the machine. – Sainz concluded – in this type of high-speed circuit it is clear that we are not doing well. It seems obvious to me that those in front are running away from us. When you look at where Mercedes was six GPs ago and where it is now it is clear that there is something we are not getting right. We need to get back in the right direction“.