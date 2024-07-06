Expected difficulty

Carlos Sainz will start from the fourth row tomorrow, in that British GP that in 2022 gave him – in very controversial circumstances – his first career victory. Now, however, the reality of Ferrari is very different: in qualifying, the Spaniard was the only Prancing Horse driver to get into Q3 and his seventh time on the grid, even behind Nico Hulkenberg’s Haas, does not bode well for tomorrow.

Sainz, however, speaking to various media and FormulaPassion.it in the mixed zone of the British circuit, showed as usual great realism and awareness of the situation, not letting any surprise show for the team’s negative result: “It’s not surprising – commented the Madrid native – given that we have struggled on high-speed tracks recently. We knew that arriving at the queen of high-speed tracks like Silverstone we would have a difficult weekend. Return to the Imola specifications? It didn’t give us any extra performance – Sainz declared – it just gave us a bit more consistency at high speeds, given that we have a bit less bumps. We had to make the car as consistent or predictable as possible at high speeds”.

Jolts, an unsolved problem

The issue of the bumps is more complex than it perhaps appears from the outside. Sainz explained that this is a ‘congenital’ defect of the SF-24 and the problem with the most recent upgrades has essentially been to accentuate it further: “Since the beginning of the year we have had problems with the bounce. This is still an intrinsic weakness of the car, but the new update was clearly worse than the old one and for Silverstone we decided to keep the old one”.

Concluding his analysis, Sainz ruled out that the situation could improve with the rain – partially contradicting Leclerc – and threw the ball into the Ferrari engineers’ court, saying however that he was confident in their ability to overturn the current crisis situation: “I think the direction to follow is clear – Sainz concluded – but we need to understand if we are able to take it to the track and give ourselves what we need. I think so, we demonstrated it last year, when we made a very good development during the year. We demonstrated it once again during the winter, when we made this car clearly more consistent and better. But certainly the recent steps have not been what we expected”.