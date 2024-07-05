F1 Great Britain, FP1 standings

Post Pilot Team Times and tires Detachments Turns 1 Landon Norris McLaren 1:27.420 (S) 25 2 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:27.554 (S) +0.134 21 3 Oscar Plates McLaren 1:27.631 (S) +0.211 18 4 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:27.729 (M) +0.309 24 5 George Russell Mercedes 1:27.738 (M) +0.318 25 6 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:27.794 (S) +0.374 26 7 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:27.858 (M) +0.438 25 8 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:27.903 (M) +0.483 25 9 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:27.925 (H) +0.505 27 10 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:27.974 (S) +0.554 24 11 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:28.082 (S) +0.662 21 12 Valtteri Bottas Kick Saucer 1:28.254 (S) +0.834 26 13 Daniel Ricciardo Racing Bulls 1:28.477 (S) +1.057 24 14 Oliver Bearman Haas 1:28.536 (S) +1.116 24 15 Zhou Guanyu Kick Saucer 1:28.590 (S) +1.170 23 16 Alexander Albon Williams 1:28.649 (S) +1.229 24 17 Jack Doohan Alpine 1:28.735 (S) +1.315 21 18 Frank Colapinto Williams 1:29.078 (S) +1.658 23 19 Isaac Hadjar Red Bull 1:29.270 (M) +1.850 15 20 Yuki-Tsunoda Racing Bulls 1:29.864 (H) +2.444 5

F1 Great Britain, the FP1 chronicle

The first on-track session of the Silverstone weekend smiles on McLaren, placing Lando Norris – eager to find revenge on home soil after what happened in Austria – at the top of the standings. Third place for his teammate, Oscar Piastri, who confirms that the MCL38 can be one of the cars to beat on the British track.

Among them, somewhat surprisingly, stands out the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll, second at just a tenth from Norris and with the same soft tyre. The comforting signals for the team whose factory is right in Silverstone also come from Fernando Alonso, a good sixth behind Verstappen and Russell, who however recorded their time with medium tyres.

Same compound used by Hamilton and Sainz, in seventh and eighth position, while in ninth is the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, even a few thousandths behind Leclerc despite having obtained his time with the hard tyre. Esteban Ocon with the Alpine completes the top-10 of a session that saw four non-registered drivers: Bearman (Haas) 14th, Doohan (Alpine) 17th, Colapinto (Williams) 18th and Hadjar (Red Bull) 19th.

F1 Great Britain, FP1 live

You can relive the emotions of the FP1 of the British GP with the our live reporting.