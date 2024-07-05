F1 Great Britain, FP1 standings
|Pilot
|Team
|Times and tires
|Detachments
|Turns
|1
|Landon Norris
|McLaren
|1:27.420 (S)
|25
|2
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:27.554 (S)
|+0.134
|21
|3
|Oscar Plates
|McLaren
|1:27.631 (S)
|+0.211
|18
|4
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:27.729 (M)
|+0.309
|24
|5
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:27.738 (M)
|+0.318
|25
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:27.794 (S)
|+0.374
|26
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:27.858 (M)
|+0.438
|25
|8
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:27.903 (M)
|+0.483
|25
|9
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:27.925 (H)
|+0.505
|27
|10
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:27.974 (S)
|+0.554
|24
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:28.082 (S)
|+0.662
|21
|12
|Valtteri Bottas
|Kick Saucer
|1:28.254 (S)
|+0.834
|26
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Racing Bulls
|1:28.477 (S)
|+1.057
|24
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|1:28.536 (S)
|+1.116
|24
|15
|Zhou Guanyu
|Kick Saucer
|1:28.590 (S)
|+1.170
|23
|16
|Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1:28.649 (S)
|+1.229
|24
|17
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|1:28.735 (S)
|+1.315
|21
|18
|Frank Colapinto
|Williams
|1:29.078 (S)
|+1.658
|23
|19
|Isaac Hadjar
|Red Bull
|1:29.270 (M)
|+1.850
|15
|20
|Yuki-Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|1:29.864 (H)
|+2.444
|5
F1 Great Britain, the FP1 chronicle
The first track session of the Silverstone weekend smiles on the McLarenwhat a square Landon Norris – eager to find revenge on home soil after what happened in Austria – leading the standings. Third place for his teammate, Oscar Plateswhich confirms that the MCL38 can be one of the cars to beat on the British track.
Among them, somewhat surprisingly, theLance Stroll’s Aston Martinsecond just a tenth behind Norris and with the same soft tyre. The comforting signs for the team whose factory It is precisely at Silverstone that Fernando Alonso also arrived, a good sixth behind Verstappen and Russell, who however recorded their time with medium tyres.
Same compound used by Hamilton and Leclerc, in seventh and eighth position, while in ninth is the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz, even a few thousandths behind Leclerc despite having obtained his time with the hard tyre. Esteban Ocon with the Alpine completes the top-10 of a session that saw four non-registered drivers: Bearman (Haas) 14th, Doohan (Alpine) 17th, Colapinto (Williams) 18th and Hadjar (Red Bull) 19th.
F1 Great Britain, FP1 live
