The government in Great Britain wants to encourage its citizens to give up tobacco – with e-cigarettes. The goal is to be smoke-free by 2030.

London – Alternatives to traditional cigarettes are becoming increasingly popular. E-cigarettes do not burn tobacco, but heat a nicotine-containing liquid that is vaporized. Even if the Federal Center for Health Education does not recommend “e-cigarettes as a means of stopping smoking”, numerous smokers are switching to vapor cigarettes.

In Great Britain, one million smokers are even to be provided with free e-cigarettes in the future to encourage them to give up tobacco. The government in London aims to make the country smoke-free by 2030, the Department of Health said on Tuesday (April 11). This is intended to achieve a smoking rate of less than five percent.

Free e-cigarettes in the UK are designed to help people quit tobacco

The municipalities should decide who gets the free e-cigarettes. These could supplement the program with local measures. “Up to two out of three people who smoke their entire lives die from it,” Health Secretary Neil O’Brien said in a ministry statement. Smoking is the leading cause of preventable diseases. Every fourth cancer death is due to smoking, it said.

The project is expected to cost around £45 million (€51.3 million). In addition to free steam products, the “Swap-to-Stop” program also includes other measures:

Financial incentives for pregnant women to stop smoking

Personal advice and information on packs should explain the dangers

Stricter crackdown on illegal sales of tobacco and e-cigarettes

Criticism of Britain’s plans: The health consequences of e-cigarettes

Experts see the switch to disposable products as controversial. One study from the USA suggested that e-cigarettes may increase the risk of respiratory disease. Loud cottage cheese However, long-term studies are still lacking to assess the exact harmfulness.

In addition, critics note that cigarette alternatives also have addiction potential. In Great Britain, around nine percent of school children between the ages of eleven and 15 already smoke vape cigarettes. Anti-tobacco organizations have also criticized London’s plans. The package of measures is not sufficient.

In any case, the vapes are not good for the environment. Schleswig-Holstein’s Environment Minister Tobias Goldschmidt (Greens) has criticized the products as a serious environmental sin. The batteries of disposable e-cigarettes are permanently installed, can only be used once and can hardly be recycled. In view of this, the Bundesrat has asked the federal government to campaign at EU level for a ban on the sale of disposable e-cigarettes. (kas/dpa)