Some 1,750 prisoners will be released from Tuesday in England and Wales before completing their sentences in order to reduce prison overcrowding, according to a decision by the Labour government of Keir Starmer.

According to the criteria of

The plan, announced by Labour after its victory in the general election on 4 Julyexcludes those convicted of violent crimessuch as sexual assault and domestic violence, as well as those detained for acts of terrorism.

Reference image Photo:Courtesy of the Office of the Ombudsman of Bogotá. EL TIEMPO Archive Share

The number of prisoners in English and Welsh jails reached a record 88,521 last week, which increased after the imprisonment of defendants for the violent riots last August. part of far-right groups in several British cities.

Emergency decision

Chief Inspector of Prisons Charlie Taylor said the Government “I had no choice but to do something” He also said that overcrowding had reached a breaking point, but warned that some of those released would become homeless, which could increase the chances of reoffending.

Charities have warned that the early release programme only “will gain a little time” and will not provide a lasting solution under current conditions.

Pia Sinha, chief executive of the charity Prison Reform Trust, said prisoners They need to devote time to education, training and work instead of “sharing an overcrowded cell for 23 hours a day.”

The Government considered that this is a “emergency decision”” due to overcrowding.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds told the BBC that the blame for this situation lies with the previous Conservative government, which failed to “no capacity in the prison system.

EFE