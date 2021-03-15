British ministers have warned that anyone wishing to go abroad on holiday may still be forced to quarantine at home or in a hotel to stop them bringing in mutant strains of the virus, according to press reports this morning.

The Times reports a Whitehall power struggle is underway between those who want to open up and those who are insisting on the quarantine plans.

The move would force people to take an additional two weeks off work, making it impractical for most to travel abroad.

Ministers are concerned the virus is still running rampant across much of Europe, with Italy facing a new lockdown and cases rising in France and Germany.