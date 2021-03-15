The British Government came forward with a controversial legislative proposal to restrict the right to protest as anger and outrage over the murder of Sarah Everard and the repressive police action continued to rage during the vigil held on Saturday in memory of all the victims of the sexual violence.

“The right to protest is the cornerstone of our democracy, but the government’s duty continues to be to prevent the loss of more lives lost in the pandemic,” Interior Minister Priti Patel said in the Commons. Hundreds of people ignored his advice “not to participate in large meetings or attend protests” and concentrated in Parliament Square before blocking traffic on the Big Ben bridge.

It was the third day of protests since the 33-year-old digital marketing expert disappeared while walking home on the night of March 3. A police officer from the Scotland Yard diplomatic corps has been charged with the crime. In videos recorded during the vigil on Saturday, which were posted on social media, an officer is heard expressing “shame” over the alleged guilt of his colleague while trying to disperse the participants. The operation was harshly criticized by politicians, social agents and those affected themselves.

“There is no doubt that the scenes we saw are very disturbing,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said. However, the conservative president turned his trust in the London police chief, Cressida Dick, and assured her attendance at a meeting of the Group on Crime and Justice, which he convened last night to discuss “additional measures to protect” women and ” make sure they are safe on the streets. ‘

Patel, in turn, ordered an independent investigation of the police operation during Clapham’s vigil. The Duchess of Cambridge also approached the flower memorial that was formed at the park’s bandstand, which the victim possibly crossed on the way from her south London home. Catalina violated the rules of confinement of covid-19 with her discreet but significant social gesture, according to the statement of the minister that limited the residents of the neighborhood the right to leave flowers in the place in the legal framework of the pandemic.