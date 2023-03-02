Home page World

Around 11 million cats live in the UK. At the beginning of the corona pandemic, the British government apparently had plans to have these animals killed. The reason: the possible risk of infection. How it came about.

London – “I’ll kill that cat!” calls the butler from the New Year’s classic “Dinner for One”. And grimaces in disgust after he accidentally drank the water from the flower vase for alcohol reasons. With this – meant jokingly here – saying the British government at the beginning of the corona pandemic In 2020, however, it was almost taken seriously: Apparently, in the first corona wave, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet was thinking about killing all domestic cats on the British Isles, as has now become known.

Because of Corona: British government wanted to kill cats and warned against kissing pets

The background to these considerations: In July 2020, a female Siamese cat was infected with the Sars Covid-2 virus. It was the first known case of this type in Great Britain. As a result, cat owners were warned in many places not to kiss their animals for hygienic reasons, like the British newspaper Guardians writes. “We shouldn’t forget how little we knew about this disease,” Conservative politician James Bethell, then a government official at the Department of Health, told British news channel channel 4.

Cats and Corona: For a long time it was unclear whether pets could transmit the disease

“There was a moment when we were very unclear about whether pets could transmit the disease.” According to Bethell, who worked at the Department of Health as deputy to then Health Secretary Matt Hancock in 2020 and 2021, there was a lot of uncertainty about whether cats were at risk of contracting the virus Coronavirus could emanate for humans.

According to this, references were circulating in government circles at the time that indicated this assumption from a scientific point of view. Also in Hamburg had the case of two cats who had contracted the virus from their mistress who had died of Coronacaused a stir.

“Notion that we had to ask the public to eradicate all cats in Britain”

“There was a notion for a while that we needed to urge the public to eradicate all cats in the UK. Can you imagine what would have happened if we had wanted to do that?” Bethell reported. The fact is: The British love their pets. Just remember the late Queen Elizabeth II, whose floppy-eared entourage from Corgies became world famous.

But the inhabitants of the United Kingdom are also completely crazy about cats: Around 11 million velvet paws share a house with “their” humans on the British Isles – that is one in four households. One of them: Cat Larry, the “UK’s top mouse catcher”. His address: the seat of government at 10 Downing Street.

11 million domestic cats live in the UK – they should all have been killed because of Corona

There are also about 250,000 strays, according to a study published in the magazine Scientific report was published. They would have had to be caught and put to sleep because of the risk of infection.

The world-famous musical “Cats” by British composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, which for decades also filled the house every evening in Hamburg, is about the life of such street cats in London. The relationship between the English and cats is therefore quite emotional. So it’s hard to imagine how the British population would have reacted to the order for the mass killing of the velvety animals.

Corona was already hell for cats and dogs – more abandoned animals than ever

But even without their lives being attempted, pets had it hard enough during the corona pandemic: for many Cats and dogs turned into real hell during the pandemic. Just as quickly as pets were bought carelessly during the various lockdowns to amuse bored people, they often ended up back on the streets. After the new master or mistress had sniffed the air of freedom again and the holiday season had begun, cats, dogs, rabbits or budgies were simply abandoned or handed over to the animal shelter. In the summer of 2020, they were bursting at the seams in many places – including in Hamburg, 24hamburg.de had reported about it.

Fortunately, more is now known about the corona risk posed by animals. Nevertheless, there were sometimes mass killings, as in the Danish one Mink scandal that saw 15 million animals removed from fur farms killed, then buried and finally dug up again to keep them from contaminating groundwater with the virus. The British cats got away with it again: they didn’t get their fur because of Corona. Not only cat Larry should be very relieved.