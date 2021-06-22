The long-awaited summer holidays of sun and sand seem to be closer and closer for the British. The Government of Boris Johnson is studying the possibility of exempting citizens who return from destinations cataloged in the so-called “amber list” from mandatory quarantine, including Spain, Italy or Greece, but who have received the complete guideline of vaccination. Health Minister Matt Hancock has confirmed that details could be announced this week.

The United Kingdom has developed a traffic light system to classify international travel according to its degree of safety from a health point of view. While the “green” destinations have no restrictions and arrivals from the “reds” imply a mandatory quarantine in a hotel paid for by the traveler himself, the “amber” – among which are the European countries – require a home lockdown of up to 10 days and the performance of at least three PCR tests: one before traveling, and another two on days 2 and 8 of quarantine. The list is reviewed every three weeks.

For many British families fleeing the humid English summer to destinations such as Tenerife or Benidorm, the cost of this process (up to a thousand pounds for a family of four) is unfeasible. That is why the government announcement is so anxiously awaited. Especially now that it is becoming increasingly clear that the Executive has no plans to add new European countries in the next revision of the green list, which right now only welcomes eleven countries or territories, including Australia, Gibraltar or Iceland.

According to the plans being considered by the Government, the quarantine would be replaced by daily antigen tests. The possibility is also studied that people who have received the two doses do not have to isolate themselves after having been in contact with a person who has tested positive.

Hancock wants the vaccine “to give back some of the freedoms that have had to be restricted to keep people safe,” he said in an interview with Sky News. Last Monday was marked on the agenda as the day the country would return to normal. On June 21, all the restrictions that still hang on the life of the British should have been lifted, such as the closure of nightlife venues or the prohibition of private indoor gatherings of more than six people. However, the advance of the Delta variant, which originated in India, and which has grown exponentially in the United Kingdom, has forced the authorities to put the brakes on. The next date on the calendar is July 19, and this time, Hancock says, the prognosis is very optimistic.

Industry pressure



The authorities have accelerated the vaccination campaign, and have advanced the second doses – originally scheduled 12 weeks after the first was administered – for millions of people. The possible and expected announcement could also serve as an incentive for those who still doubt the usefulness of immunization. The vaccine is very effective against the Delta variant, and the new cases, which are close to 10,000 a day, occur mainly among young people who have not yet been vaccinated or among those who only have the first dose. Hospitalizations have not skyrocketed and death figures remain very low.

The tourism industry has been pressing the Government for months to relax restrictions on international travel and today airlines such as EasyJet, British Airways or tour operators such as TUI are scheduled to demonstrate before the Westminster Parliament to express their “despair” and ask the Executive to extend financial support.