The British travel industry rounded on government ministers this morning after Home Secretary Priti Patel said that it was too early to book a summer holiday despite upbeat comments from Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday.
An independent committee will report on April 12 to the British governmnent and if all goes according to plan summer holidays could be allowed from May 17. Infact, some of our online readers have already booked this date.
Patel said: “Well, it’s too early. It’s far too early. It is too early and we have to look at the data at every single stage and the roadmap outlined by the prime minister makes that abundantly clear. ”
The general secretary of the British Airline Pilots’ Association, Brian Strutton, said: “It is unbelievable that yet again we have senior ministers stomping on the public’s desire to get away on holiday after the good news from just two days ago.”
Paul Charles, who is leading the Save Our Summer campaign involving hundreds of holiday firms, told the Independent newspaper: “The public have taken the prime minister at his word and are working on the restart of travel on 17 May.
“It’s a pity the home secretary wishes to return to the days of ministers contradicting each other. Her duty as an elected MP is to help the sector recover, not dilute it and see jobs disappear. “
A spokesperson for Abta, the travel association, told the Independent: “You can book a summer holiday now with confidence by booking a package holiday through an Abta member, and many travel companies are also offering additional flexibility to take into account the ongoing uncertainty created by the pandemic. “
