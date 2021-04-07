The British Government is extending support for potentially at-risk groups including pensioners, disabled people and those with language difficulties who live in Europe by continuing the activity of the UK Nationals Support Fund (UKNSF) and supplementing it with an additional £ 1 million.

The UKNSF provides funds to eight organizations to support UK Nationals who need assistance with their residency applications. These organization operate in 11 EU Member States and Norway, and since the launch of the Fund in March 2020, have provided practical support for UK Nationals who need assistance with the process of applying / registering for residency in 12 European countries, following the end of the Transition Period. This funding is in addition to £ 3 million announced by the Foreign Secretary in March 2020. Figures just published by the Permanent Observatory of Immigration show that as of 31 December 2020 there were 381,448 UK Nationals holding a valid residency certificate or card in Spain.

The UKNSF will continue to operate in France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Greece, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Malta and Norway.

British Ambassador to Spain, Hugh elliott, said:

“I am delighted that more funding has been provided to Age in Spain, Babelia and IOM through the UK Nationals Support Fund. These organizations provide vital support to UK Nationals who need additional help with their residency application in Spain, so I urge any UK Nationals who are struggling with the process to contact them for help. “