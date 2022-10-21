Saturday, October 22, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

British government crisis | Rishi Sunak favorite in prime ministerial race

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 21, 2022
in World Europe
0

Foreign countries|Britain’s crisis of government

Last time Rishi Sunak was favored by Conservative MPs, but lost to Liz Truss in the members’ vote.

in Britain former Minister of Finance Rishi Sunak is the winning favorite in the chairman’s contest, says The Financial Times.

The Conservative Party has to elect its fifth chairman since 2016. Liz Truss announced his resignation on Thursday.

Read more: Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned, the opposition demands new elections

In the chairman race organized in the summer, Sunak came in second, although he was supported by a larger number of the party’s MPs, i.e. 137 compared to Truss’s 113 votes.

However, the final choice was made through a member vote, which Truss won.

“Rishi is an easy favourite,” one senior Conservative politician told The Financial Times.

Sunakia several betting offices also claim the winner. The second most likely chairman resigned in the summer after being marred by numerous scandals Boris Johnson.

See also  Television review HBO's hilarious Norwegian series Beforeigners returns with new episodes - Krista Kosonen knows how to take full advantage of her role again

However, Sunak is hampered by the fact that Johnson’s supporters can’t stand him. They see him as a traitor whose resignation from the government eventually led to Johnson’s resignation as well.

On the other hand, Sunak’s supporters probably won’t be able to get behind Johnson, as the disagreements go both ways.

The presidential race the format would give Sunak an edge over other competitors, according to The Financial Times. He has a functioning campaigning machine behind him, which has been preparing for Truss’s resignation for weeks.

Conservative MPs will meet on Monday and choose their favourites. The limit for candidacy is one hundred supporters, no one can run for office with less than this.

If the members of the parliament cannot agree on a candidate, the candidates will go to a member vote. Before this, the members of the parliament are given the opportunity to vote for either of the candidates going to the members. This vote is not binding, but its purpose is to communicate the MPs’ position on the candidates to the party members.

See also  Death in the bunker: Long prison sentence for 29-year-olds

If Sunak were to win the presidential race, he would also become the first non-white prime minister.

#British #government #crisis #Rishi #Sunak #favorite #prime #ministerial #race

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Amazon offers: 2 TB SSD with heatsink for PS5 and PC at an all-time low, marked Samsung 980 Pro

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.