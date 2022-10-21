British government crisis | Rishi Sunak favorite in prime ministerial race

Last time Rishi Sunak was favored by Conservative MPs, but lost to Liz Truss in the members’ vote.

in Britain former Minister of Finance Rishi Sunak is the winning favorite in the chairman’s contest, says The Financial Times.

The Conservative Party has to elect its fifth chairman since 2016. Liz Truss announced his resignation on Thursday.

In the chairman race organized in the summer, Sunak came in second, although he was supported by a larger number of the party’s MPs, i.e. 137 compared to Truss’s 113 votes.

However, the final choice was made through a member vote, which Truss won.

“Rishi is an easy favourite,” one senior Conservative politician told The Financial Times.

Sunakia several betting offices also claim the winner. The second most likely chairman resigned in the summer after being marred by numerous scandals Boris Johnson.

However, Sunak is hampered by the fact that Johnson’s supporters can’t stand him. They see him as a traitor whose resignation from the government eventually led to Johnson’s resignation as well.

On the other hand, Sunak’s supporters probably won’t be able to get behind Johnson, as the disagreements go both ways.

The presidential race the format would give Sunak an edge over other competitors, according to The Financial Times. He has a functioning campaigning machine behind him, which has been preparing for Truss’s resignation for weeks.

Conservative MPs will meet on Monday and choose their favourites. The limit for candidacy is one hundred supporters, no one can run for office with less than this.

If the members of the parliament cannot agree on a candidate, the candidates will go to a member vote. Before this, the members of the parliament are given the opportunity to vote for either of the candidates going to the members. This vote is not binding, but its purpose is to communicate the MPs’ position on the candidates to the party members.

If Sunak were to win the presidential race, he would also become the first non-white prime minister.