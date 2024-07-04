British General Election | The next prime minister is decided – the pre-favorite program has 133 pages and zero new openings

British general election|The night between Thursday and Friday will find out whether the fourteen-year reign of the Conservatives ends here.

in Britain will be voted on Thursday in the parliamentary elections, which are expected to end with a clear victory for the Labor Party.

Opinion polls tellthat nearly 40 percent of voters plan to vote for Labor, while only about 20 percent of the people plan to vote for the Conservatives.

Although opinion polls promise an unsurprising result bridge, we cannot talk about boring elections. British newspaper The Guardian writethat the result of the election could be the “biggest mix-up of a generation in British politics”.

A predicted victory for Labor would end the Conservatives’ 14-year run in power. In 2010, he became prime minister David Cameron has been followed by four conservative prime ministers, separation from the European Union, i.e. Brexit, a poorly managed pandemic and the cost of living crisis.

When the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC asked from citizens, how they would describe the country’s current prime minister Rishi Sunakia, common answers included the words “rich”, “liar” and “snake”. In addition, a few unprintable catchphrases that are particularly characteristic of the British ended up in the word cloud.

Now many British feel they have had enough.

In Edinburgh, a human and a dog faced a crossroads at a polling station in St James’s Church where a decision had to be made between voting and praying.

If Labor takes its predicted victory in the election, becomes the new prime minister Keir Starmer. According to many analyses, he and Labor have chosen boredom as their strategy.

When Labor published its election manifesto, there was not a single political opening in the 133 pages that the party had not already presented. BBC write, that Starmer believes people are tired of circuses and fireworks. He wants to make the boring interesting again.

Labor leader Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria Starmer walked outside a polling station in London on Thursday.

Conservatives and along with Labour, several smaller parties are running in Thursday’s general election.

Among them, the polls have shown the best success to Reform UK, which also appeals to to those disillusioned with conservative politics. According to the latest poll by The Guardian, Refrom UK could get up to 16 percent of the vote.

For the Liberal Democrats, the survey predicts about 11 percent of the vote and for the Greens, six percent.

Voting time is until ten in the evening, i.e. until midnight Finnish time. The election results are expected to be confirmed in the night between Thursday and Friday.

The Reform UK party threatens to eat voters from the Conservatives. A supporter of the party posed in a shirt with the name of the party’s leader, Nigel Farage, who pushed for Brexit.

Correction 4.7. 8:25 p.m.: In the information box at the beginning, June was mistakenly referred to as July.