What do you think: should beggars be banned in Utrecht or are they part of the city?

‘I am hungry, God Bless’ is written in marker on a cardboard sign belonging to a beggar in the center of Utrecht. Entrepreneurs and part of the shoppers are very annoyed by all beggars, but the municipality of Utrecht is not pondering a ban on begging, as in The Hague and Rotterdam. What do you think: should beggars be banned from Utrecht or should we accept that they are part of the city?

Utrecht