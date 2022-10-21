Negative reviews of Liz Truss’s premiership and speculation about Boris Johnson’s return dominate British headlines a day after the British prime minister’s departure. According to The Times Johnson, Truss’ predecessor, would prepare a campaign for a return. Also Daily Mail, The Daily Telegraph and Daily Express speculating about a rematch for Johnson, according to the newspaper overview of Sky News.

Other newspapers are looking ahead to possible new elections. “Now national elections”, is in capital letters at the forefront of the Daily Mirrorwhile The Independent writes: “Voters demand nationwide election to elect new prime minister.” It seems unlikely that those elections will come, because the Conservative Party has a majority in the House of Commons and is at a significant loss in the polls. It is therefore unfavorable for the party to give up confidence in the government and call elections.

‘The worst prime minister we’ve ever had,’ headlines Subway. Daily Star opens with his head of lettuce that lasted longer than the prime minister. A live stream of a week long ended Thursday with disco lights above the lettuce. “Lettuce rejoice,” reads the front page, referring to Psalm 118 – let’s rejoice.