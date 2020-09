As of September 7 and until further notice, the lines of the Brittany Ferries company connecting Cherbourg to Portsmouth and Le Havre to Portsmouth will be closed. This brings to five the number of lines closed by the company, which will have to put part of its flight crew on short-time work. This summer, attendance fell by 75%.

The DFDS company which operates the Dieppe-Newhaven line is also facing a significant drop in activity. It provides for 142 layoffs.