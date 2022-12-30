The British ex-kickboxer and online influencer Andrew Tate, who is known for his controversial statements about women, has been arrested in Romania on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang. He was in the news earlier this week because of a sharp response from climate activist Greta Thunberg, after he bragged to her via Twitter about the “enormous emissions” of his many expensive cars.

