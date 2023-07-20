British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley asked Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to keep him as British Foreign Secretary and not appoint him as Defense Secretary during the next government reshuffle. He stated this on July 19 at a security forum organized by the Aspen Institute. The broadcast was conducted on the institution’s YouTube channel.

“If anyone in the UK is watching, listening, especially you, the Prime Minister, then I really want to stay where I am. <...> I really want to remain as Minister of Foreign Affairs. This is a job that I love, I consider it important,” he said.

Formerly newspaper The Times citing government sources, reported that Cleverley could replace the current British Minister of Defense Ben Wallace, who is going to leave his post in the fall.

On July 15, Wallace confirmed in an interview with The Times that he would leave his post this fall and retire from politics. He also said that he had informed British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of his decision on June 16.

Later, on July 17, Doctor of Political Science, Associate Professor of the Faculty of World Politics at Moscow State University Alexei Fenenko on July 17, in an interview with Izvestia, named the possible reasons for Ben Wallace’s departure from the post of British Minister of Defense. He noted that this may be due to the planned rotations in the British establishment, since Wallace did not work well with the new Prime Minister Sunak. The second option – maybe they offered a position less responsible, but no less honorable, Fenenko suggested.

On the eve of July 16, The Daily Telegraph, citing sources, wrote that Deputy Interior Minister Tom Tugendhat, known for his anti-Russian statements, could become the new head of the British Ministry of Defense.

In early June, The Telegraph reported that Sunak was trying to lobby for Wallace’s candidacy for the post of NATO Secretary General. At the same time, Wallace himself refused this, and American President Joe Biden personally rejected his candidacy.

Wallace has been the UK Secretary of Defense since 2019.