British Foreign Minister Liz Truss, during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, questioned Russia’s sovereignty over the Rostov and Voronezh regions. About it informs “Kommersant” with reference to diplomatic sources.

Truss told Lavrov about the need to withdraw the Russian armed forces from the Ukrainian border, to which he replied that the military were on the territory of their country and had the right to any maneuvers. After that, the head of the foreign policy department turned to his British counterpart with a question whether she recognizes Russia’s sovereignty over the Rostov and Voronezh regions.

Britain will never recognize Russian sovereignty over these regions

British Ambassador to Russia Deborah Bonnert intervened and explained to Liz Truss that the Rostov and Voronezh regions are indeed regions of Russia.

At a joint press conference following talks with Truss on February 10, Lavrov said the British diplomat hadn’t told him anything new. He stressed that the British side has not changed the demand to “remove Russian troops from Russian territory.”

Confused with the territory of Ukraine

In an interview with RBC, British Foreign Minister statedwhich confused the regions indicated by the Russian colleague with the territory of Ukraine.

During the meeting, it seemed to me that Minister Lavrov was talking about a part of Ukraine. I have clearly indicated that these areas [Ростовская и Воронежская] are part of sovereign Russia Liz Truss UK Foreign Secretary

British Embassy in Moscow in its TelegramThe channel provided a link to Truss’ interview with a Russian publication and noted that the minister had already commented on her statements.

Sergey Lavrov, following the results of the negotiations, indicated that Liz Truss had demonstrated her NATO-centrism. According to him, it was explained to the British Foreign Secretary that the Russian armed forces, which are of concern to London, are located on their own territory, in contrast to the “hundreds and thousands of British troops” who are stationed in the Baltics.

The head of the Russian Foreign Ministry also called the dialogue between Russia and the West “a conversation between the dumb and the deaf.” According to him, the most detailed explanations of the Russian side about the fact that Moscow has no plans to attack Ukraine “fell on unprepared ground.”

Reaction in Russia

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, on the air of the Evening with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Russia 1 TV channel, advised the West not to confuse the territories of Russia and Ukraine, since this mistake could be fatal, reports TASS.

The main thing is that this simply does not happen again, because they talk about Ukraine so often and they so often recommend Russia what to do on its territory, that such mistakes can become simply fatal for them. Maria Zakharova official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry

Member of the Federation Council Alexei Pushkov in his Telegramchannel doubted the success of the meeting between Truss and Lavrov. He noted that the minister demonstrated ignorance of the subject and expressed “already bored” claims against Russia.

She came to show her complete ignorance of the subject, to express her already boring complaints about Russia and to be left alone in front of the microphone

Head of the Center for British Studies at the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences Elena Ananyeva, in an interview with Lenta.ru, noted that the words of the British Foreign Minister about the absence of Russian sovereignty over Rostov and Voronezh speak of her lack of professionalism in her position. She recalled that Truss has no diplomatic experience: the politician received a financial education and previously headed the ministries of justice and the environment, food and agriculture.

Sergey Tsekov, member of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs from Crimea, pointed out that weak leaders often try to compensate for their weakness with some kind of aggressive rhetoric, bad manners and rudeness, and when answering an uncomfortable question, they leave him. In his opinion, the British Foreign Secretary is not professionally prepared for this.