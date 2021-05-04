British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab on Tuesday, May 4, announced the readiness of the Group of 7 (G7) countries to cooperate with China, despite significant differences in the field of human rights. He announced this following the results of the first day of negotiations within the framework of the meeting of the foreign ministers of the G7 states in London.

According to the Foreign Minister of the United Kingdom, the G7 states will not back down from defending democratic principles, but they do not intend to abandon interaction with the PRC on a number of issues.

“We believe that trade should be open. We believe in protecting open societies, human rights and democracy. We stand for the preservation of the environment, the fight against climate change and pandemics and, in general, for cooperation in the field of health, “- quotes Raab TASS…

The G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting is taking place in London from 3 to 5 May. The meeting will be attended by representatives of Great Britain, Germany, Italy, Canada, USA, France and Japan.

In addition to representatives of the G7 countries, participants from India, Australia, South Africa, South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) are also invited to the meeting.

On May 3, the British Foreign Minister, during a press conference following bilateral talks with US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, noted that there is an opportunity for better relations with the Russian Federation, but “Russia’s behavior and actions should be different.”

On May 2, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced that the G7 countries would consider creating collective response mechanisms to counter “Russian propaganda and disinformation.”