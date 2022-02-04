British Foreign and Defense Ministers Liz Truss and Ben Wallace are scheduled to visit Moscow in mid-February. This was stated by Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin.

The plans of Truss and Wallace to visit Russia became known on January 31. At the same time, the day before, Truss announced that she would visit Ukraine next week. She clarified that she was waiting for a trip to provide support to the country in connection with the crisis around the state. However, at the moment, according to Truss, she is in self-isolation due to COVID-19.

According to Kelin, the dates of the visits have already been scheduled. We are talking about the end of the first – the beginning of the second decade of February.

“I would not like to talk about specific days, because, as you know, Liz Truss suddenly fell ill (COVID-19 – Ed.) I hope she recovers, and according to my information, she is preparing for this trip, already formed delegation,” the ambassador said in an interview, “RIA Newspublished on February 4th.

At the same time, he specified that the visits of Truss and Wallace would be separate and would follow one after the other. At the same time, according to Kelin, the topic of future negotiations will be anti-crisis. He expressed the opinion that “these visits will be carried out in continuation of the conversation and in the development of those thoughts” that were voiced during the conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Earlier, on January 30, the head of the UK Foreign Office said that the UK would expand sanctions against Russia next week. The minister indicated that London is going to expand the list of sanctions legislation so that any company representing the interests of the Kremlin could be subject to restrictions.

On the same day, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Peskov, drew attention to the fact that London’s statement also “undermines the investment attractiveness and attractiveness of the UK” as a whole. He clarified that an attack by a single country on Russian business implies retaliatory measures.

Western politicians and media representatives continue to spread numerous speculations about possible Russian aggression against Ukraine. The Russian side has repeatedly denied such statements. On January 10, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov noted that Moscow had no intentions to attack Ukraine and could not have it.