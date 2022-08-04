A British football club accidentally ‘named’ one of the stands of its local stadium after a serial killer, sparking a string of critical reactions on social media. A Southend United sponsorship deal with a local brokerage firm led to the ‘Gilbert & Rose West booth’, unknowingly alluding to the name of serial killer Rose West.

The football club made a deal with real estate agency Gilbert & Rose and therefore decided to name the west stand of the stadium after the office. The “Gilbert & Rose West stand” adjective, which appeared on season tickets and Southend United’s website, sparked critical football fans, according to The Guardian.

A spokesperson for the football club says it takes the criticism to heart and is currently looking at ‘a different order of words’ with the sponsor.

Rose West is a serial killer who, along with her husband Fred, killed at least 12 young girls and women in the 1970s and 1980s. West, 68, was convicted in 1995 and is serving a life sentence. Her husband committed suicide in prison while awaiting sentencing.