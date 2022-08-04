A British football club accidentally ‘named’ one of the stands of its local stadium after a serial killer, sparking a string of critical reactions on social media. A Southend United sponsorship deal with a local brokerage firm led to the ‘Gilbert & Rose West booth’, unknowingly alluding to the name of serial killer Rose West.
The football club made a deal with real estate agency Gilbert & Rose and therefore decided to name the west stand of the stadium after the office. The “Gilbert & Rose West stand” adjective, which appeared on season tickets and Southend United’s website, sparked critical football fans, according to The Guardian.
A spokesperson for the football club says it takes the criticism to heart and is currently looking at ‘a different order of words’ with the sponsor.
Rose West is a serial killer who, along with her husband Fred, killed at least 12 young girls and women in the 1970s and 1980s. West, 68, was convicted in 1995 and is serving a life sentence. Her husband committed suicide in prison while awaiting sentencing.
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss out on any of the stars.
#British #football #club #accidentally #names #serial #killer
Leave a Reply