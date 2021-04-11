The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) on Saturday 10 April announced the winners of several nominations for its annual awards. This is reported in Facebook BAFTA…

Briton Christopher Nolan’s film “Argument” won the award for Best Special Effects. The film by American director George Wolfe, Ma Rainey: The Mother of the Blues, won two awards: Best Costume Design, and Best Makeup and Hair.

“The Gift” was recognized as the best British short film, and “The Owl and the Cat” became the best British short animated film according to BAFTA.

The Best Artistic Design award went to David Fincher’s black and white Munk ribbon. The British film The Rocks by Sara Gavron became the laureate in the Best Casting category, and the musical drama The Sound of Metal by Darius Marder took the prize for the best sound.

The announcement ceremony for the BAFTA Film Awards takes place over two days. On Sunday 11 April, awards will be presented in the remaining 17 categories. Including the best film will be named, as well as the names of the best director and performers of male and female roles.

Last year, BAFTA named the 1917 World War I drama directed by Sam Mendes as Best Picture. The painting was nominated in nine categories and received six awards. The film won the award for Best Sound, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, Best Production Designer. Also, “1917” was awarded as “Outstanding British Film”, and Mendes took the award for “Best Director”.