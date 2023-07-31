British fighter Oli Thompson, on Monday, July 31, promised to defeat the Russian athlete Vyacheslav Datsik in the upcoming fight in the REN TV Fight Club ring.

Thus, he responded to the words of the Russian, who the day before said that he was “hungry like a dog” and ready to “eat” his opponent from the UK.

I was very surprised that Datsik really knows about the existence of such a country as Great Britain? He has already exceeded all my expectations,” said the Briton with irony.

He noted that the words of the Russian do not frighten him.

“I don’t care what he says. I am stronger, I can fight, box. Datsik’s opinion was never taken into account by anyone. I like his trash talk, he’s only good at that,” Thompson said.

According to him, while the Russian will continue to “talk”, he himself “will fight.”

“Very soon we will put an end to it, a lot of eyes will be watching this – how I fulfill my duty,” the athlete said.

At the same time, he added that after Datsik is knocked out, he will give him a hand and help him get up.

“Nothing personal, I am doing business, and you are standing in my way,” the Briton concluded, referring to his opponent.

Earlier, on July 29, Russian boxer Dmitry Kudryashov made a prediction for the fight between Thompson and Datsik in the upcoming fight. He leaned towards the victory of the Russian. According to him, Thompson is well preserved for his age and still “can hit”, however, according to the athlete, Datsik is “pressure and the so-called collective farm style”, which is difficult to cope with.

A similar opinion was expressed by former world boxing champion Nikolai Valuev. He praised Datsik’s chances in the duel with Thompson. According to him, it will be a novelty for the Briton to compete according to the rules of boxing, although both he and Datsik are experienced enough not to switch to kicks.

The fight between Vyacheslav Datsik and Olya Thompson will take place on August 18 at the Dynamo Volleyball Arena in Moscow as part of the REN TV Fight Club. Super Series” and will be the main fight of the evening.

Vyacheslav Datsik is the star of the REN TV Fight Club. He is one of the most famous fighters in Russia, a professional boxer, mixed style fighter, kickboxer and thai boxer. He defeated such rivals as Kofi King, Saulo Cavalari, Jeff Monson.

Oli Thompson is a British MMA fighter. In the status of a professional athlete, he has been fighting for 14 years. He has performed for promotions such as the UFC and Bellator. He spent 37 fights, in 21 of them he won.