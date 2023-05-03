British Typhoon fighters were lifted into the air from the Scottish air base Lossiemouth towards the Tu-142 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces, following in international airspace over the Norwegian Sea, the press service of the British Air Force reported on May 2.

“Fighters <...> were alerted from Lossiemouth airbase to intercept a Russian military aircraft flying near British airspace on Sunday (April 30. – Ed.),” the statement says. statement.

It is emphasized that the Tu-142 was not included in the sovereign airspace of Britain. In addition, a Norwegian F-35A fighter jet was also flown as part of the NATO response to monitor the Russian aircraft.

Earlier, on April 26, German and British Air Force fighters detected and escorted three Russian military aircraft over the Baltic Sea.

In February, two Tu-160 strategic Russian missile carriers completed a scheduled flight over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian Seas. The total flight duration was more than 13 hours.

After that, the Daily Mail edition wrote that by flying Russian Tu-160s over the Barents and Norwegian Seas, Russia issued a warning to the West because of the supply of weapons to Ukraine.