A uk family fight desperately against the doctors of a turkey hospital, the authorities and the insurer hired to allow her sick mother to be repatriated, whom they have already warned that they would only allow you to return to your home country if you pass away.

With a treatment of 10,000 pounds a day, Carole fleming, 67, is fighting for his life after contracting a strange disease, a species blood disorder related to a possible bone marrow deficiency that makes it bleed from the nose, mouth and even from the eyes, as reported in the British newspaper ‘Daily Mail’.

Carole’s brother, Ian Fleming, 55, claims that doctors in Turkey mistakenly believed that her sister’s illness was caused by a drug related to the breast cancer, from which he recovered last year. But doctors backtracked when Fleming’s medication was taken and his condition worsened.

He was traveling in Turkey when he began to feel ill

Carole was in Turkey visiting the family of her daughter’s husband, when she started to feel tired. Later, she was admitted to the hospital on August 18th.

She was rushed to the hospital where doctors did a blood test. They found that his platelet count was only 6,000 per microliter of blood; the minimum safe level is 150,000. This means that he cannot form clots and needs regular transfusions just to stay alive. As days go by, now your blood count is just 1,000 per microliter.

His daughter, Stephanie uyar, 36, anguished explains that “Her blood can’t clot, so she has constant uncontrollable nosebleeds, sometimes she even cries blood. At one point, his tongue was just a big blister of blood, he could barely speak.

“On August 18 the doctors gave him 48 hours to live. But she’s a fighter and she’s still here, although they still don’t know what’s wrong with her. She refuses to give up. She told me that she is not going to die in this hospital, ”says Stephanie.

Stephanie, with everything for the health of her mother

Stephanie also says that “when the doctors said they couldn’t start the treatment without the money, they immediately I asked if there was a form that I could sign where they would start it and if I didn’t pay, I would go to prison ”.

“I don’t care how bad the prisons are here. I don’t care if it’s 15 years, 20 years, 25 years; I’d make that time in a jiffy if I gave Mom a chance to do it, “she adds.

The authorities will not repatriate her alive

The British Consulate has warned the family that it will only repatriate the woman if she dies, so Carole’s daughter is trying to raise £ 25,000 for a commercial air ambulance and, with the help of UK National Health Service (NHS, by her English name), to be able to bring her mother home alive.

Stephanie, who is not giving up, notices that her mother “It will get home, somehow. I don’t care what I have to do to make that happen, I’ll do it. “

Ian Fleming told how Turkish doctors mistakenly revoked her coverage by telling the insurance company that the low platelet count was due to Carole’s breast cancer medication.

The victim’s brother angrily recounted that doctors “said that Carole’s problems were a side effect of the hormone tablets she was taking to recover from breast cancer. But when she stopped taking them, nothing changed. If anything, she got worse. “

After this, the Doctors admitted they were wrong and the insurance company is looking into their case, but these things take time.

For the moment, all they can do in the hospital is continue the blood transfusions, but she needs immunoglobulin therapy just to get fit to fly home: “Doctors are ready and waiting to get started, but they can’t do anything until they know who’s paying. Is that how it works”, says Carole’s brother.